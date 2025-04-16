Left Menu

Goa Police Crackdown: Thai Drug Bust and Ambedkar Bhawan Announcement

The Goa police crime branch successfully seized narcotics smuggled from Thailand, arresting a Ghanaian national with MDMA tablets. Simultaneously, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a Rs 10 crore allocation for the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan on Dr. BR Ambedkar's anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:35 IST
Goa Police Crackdown: Thai Drug Bust and Ambedkar Bhawan Announcement
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against the narcotics trade, Goa's crime branch has seized drugs smuggled in from Thailand, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Commending the diligent work of the police team, Sawant reaffirmed his commitment to keeping the state free of illicit substances.

The operation, conducted by the Ribandar crime branch, resulted in the arrest of Sebastian Duah, a Ghanaian national discovered with over 'commercial quantity' of 60 MDMA tablets, weighing around 26 grams. The raid was executed by a team led by Police Inspector Vikas Deykar, with assistance from a six-member squad near Bardez, Goa.

Authorities revealed that the seized psychotropic tablets, valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh internationally, were hidden in the scooter of the accused. The crime branch has charged the individual under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In other news, during Dr. BR Ambedkar's 135th anniversary celebrations, Chief Minister Sawant announced a Rs 10 crore project for the Ambedkar Bhawan near Panjim, set to commence within six months and finish in two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

