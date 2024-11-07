Piyush Goyal Launches Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 for Future-Ready Mobility Sector

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in a curtain raiser event held in New Delhi, marking a significant step towards positioning India as a leader in the global mobility landscape. The event, attended by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Jitin Prasada and prominent leaders from the automotive and mobility sectors, celebrated the Expo’s commitment to unifying India’s mobility value chain and driving innovation in sustainable transport solutions.

Shri Goyal praised the collaborative efforts of ministries and industry bodies in establishing the Expo, which is set to become the world’s second-largest mobility show. Themed "Beyond Boundaries: Co-Creating the Future of the Automotive Value Chain," the Expo reflects India’s ambitious vision for an interconnected and sustainable mobility ecosystem. Goyal reiterated the government’s support for advancing the electric vehicle (EV) industry and underscored the importance of scaling EV production for cost efficiency, which aligns with India’s goals of becoming a global mobility technology hub.

In his address, Goyal highlighted India’s investment potential, noting that the Bharat Mobility Expo will serve as a platform for showcasing India’s advancements in mobility technology to attract international business and trade expansion. He urged stakeholders to invite global investors to explore growth opportunities in India’s expanding automotive sector.

Scheduled from January 17-22, 2025, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be held across three prominent venues in the Delhi NCR region: Bharat Mandapam (ITPO), Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center, Dwarka), and the India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida. The event will span over 200,000 square meters and is expected to attract over 500,000 visitors. With participation from international exhibitors and visitors, the Expo will emphasize India's commitment to engineering excellence and sustainable mobility.

The Expo will feature a comprehensive display of the latest innovations across the mobility ecosystem, including:

Auto Expo Motor Show for electric, hybrid, and next-generation vehicles.

Auto Expo Components Show showcasing advancements in vehicle parts and manufacturing.

Mobility Tech Pavilion highlighting connected, autonomous technologies, and infotainment.

Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show dedicated to urban transport solutions, public transit, drones, and sustainable infrastructure.

Battery Show focuses on battery technologies and energy storage solutions.

Additional exhibitions such as a Construction Equipment Expo, Steel Pavilion, Tyre Show, and a Cycle Show featuring new models, accessories, and tech innovations.

Complementing these exhibitions, the event will host over 15 conferences, with global experts and industry leaders discussing various facets of the mobility value chain. The Bharat Mobility Expo is industry-led and government-supported, organized by the Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with backing from major industry associations such as SIAM, ACMA, IESA, ATMA, ISA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, AICMA, MRAI, ITPO, Invest India, IBEF, CII, Yashobhoomi, and IEML.

The curtain raiser was attended by officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, international representatives, knowledge partners, press, and industry stakeholders. The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 represents India’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, global collaboration, and forward-looking mobility solutions for a connected world.