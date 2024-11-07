Left Menu

BSF Foils Drone Intrusions: Two Chinese Drones Recovered in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two Chinese-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones from Amritsar's Dhanoe Khurd and Rattankhurd areas on November 6. Effective anti-drone measures led to the drones' collapse, highlighting BSF's commitment to counter cross-border threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:24 IST
BSF Foils Drone Intrusions: Two Chinese Drones Recovered in Amritsar
BSF recovers 2 drones from Amritsar border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a significant security feat on November 6 by recovering two drones along the Amritsar border, as confirmed by official sources. The drones were located at two separate sites in Dhanoe Khurd and Rattankhurd within the district.

According to the official report, both drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classics. The first drone was discovered at approximately 09:50 am in a farming field near Dhanoe Khurd. Almost simultaneously, another drone of the same make was recovered from a similar field adjacent to Rattankhurd village.

The BSF believes the drones collapsed due to technical countermeasures activated along the border, underscoring the force's proactive stance against aerial intrusions. The deployment of dedicated troops and strategic intelligence highlights BSF's unwavering commitment to neutralizing such threats, as reiterated in their statement on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024