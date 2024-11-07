BSF Foils Drone Intrusions: Two Chinese Drones Recovered in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a significant security feat on November 6 by recovering two drones along the Amritsar border, as confirmed by official sources. The drones were located at two separate sites in Dhanoe Khurd and Rattankhurd within the district.

According to the official report, both drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classics. The first drone was discovered at approximately 09:50 am in a farming field near Dhanoe Khurd. Almost simultaneously, another drone of the same make was recovered from a similar field adjacent to Rattankhurd village.

The BSF believes the drones collapsed due to technical countermeasures activated along the border, underscoring the force's proactive stance against aerial intrusions. The deployment of dedicated troops and strategic intelligence highlights BSF's unwavering commitment to neutralizing such threats, as reiterated in their statement on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)