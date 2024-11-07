India Launches Call for Proposals to Establish CoEs in Green Hydrogen under National Green Hydrogen Mission

The Government of India has taken a significant step in advancing its National Green Hydrogen Mission by issuing a call for proposals (CfP) to establish Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Green Hydrogen. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced the CfP on November 4, 2024, inviting innovative partnerships across public and private sectors, academia, and research institutions to create hubs of R&D dedicated to green hydrogen technologies. The proposal document, available on MNRE's official portal, provides detailed guidelines for interested parties to submit their plans.

The CoEs are envisioned as world-class research and innovation centres that will drive advancements in green hydrogen production, storage, and utilization, positioning India as a global leader in sustainable hydrogen technology. By fostering innovation and enhancing technological capabilities, these centers aim to accelerate India's transition to a low-carbon economy and reduce its dependency on fossil fuels, advancing the nation's goals under the Green Hydrogen Mission.

With an allocation of Rs 100 crores for these centers, the initiative will support collaborative efforts among industry leaders, academic experts, and government bodies to drive new advancements and create skilled manpower in green hydrogen technologies. MNRE’s guidelines, initially released in March 2024, lay out the framework for these centers to serve as focal points for cutting-edge R&D, encouraging both technological progress and economic growth through a strong emphasis on sustainability and energy independence.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in January 2023 with an overall budget of Rs. 19,744 crores, underscores India's commitment to achieving self-reliance (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat) in clean energy. The Mission seeks to foster global leadership in green hydrogen by reducing the carbon intensity of the economy, decreasing reliance on imported fossil fuels, and establishing India as a hub for green hydrogen expertise and innovation.

In addition to enhancing energy security, the CoEs will contribute to India’s decarbonization goals by providing a foundation for new hydrogen-based industrial processes, sustainable manufacturing, and eco-friendly transportation solutions. The CoEs will also play a critical role in capacity-building, with a focus on training the next generation of green hydrogen specialists, further cementing India’s position in the global green energy transition.

The CfP sets a strategic foundation for developing an ecosystem that will not only support green hydrogen research but also serve as a bridge for industry and academia to innovate together. Through this initiative, MNRE aims to propel India’s clean energy goals forward, making green hydrogen a cornerstone of its future energy landscape.