Left Menu

Bridging the Climate Finance Gap: Beyond Promises to Action

A UN report reveals a growing gap in international public finance for climate adaptation in developing countries, highlighting the need for strategic financing and increased efforts. Despite more countries adopting adaptation policies, the challenge remains significant with projected global temperature rises and inadequate financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent UN report, international public finance supporting developing nations to adjust to climate change rose from USD 22 billion in 2021 to USD 28 billion in 2022, but this is far from enough. The financial gap between what's needed and what's provided remains significant, putting vulnerable countries at risk.

During the UN climate summit in Dubai in December 2023, nations restated the previous call from the 2021 Glasgow Climate Pact for developed countries to double adaptation funding by 2025. However, the latest data suggests that even reaching this goal might only narrow the adaptation finance gap, estimated at USD 187-359 billion annually, by a mere 5%.

The report observes an urgent need for strategic use of funds and adaptation efforts that are anticipatory and transformational, as the world heads toward potentially catastrophic temperature increases. It stresses the importance of addressing who should finance these efforts and aligns with principles of shared responsibility and fairness in bearing the costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024