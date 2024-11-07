Modi Congratulates Trump: A New Chapter in India-US Relations

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his hearty congratulations to Republican Donald Trump following his triumphant re-election bid for the US presidency. This communication highlights a forthcoming stronger alignment between New Delhi and Washington, according to Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy.

Thirupathy expressed optimism about the future of US-India relations, emphasizing that the collaboration between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will enhance bilateral ties. Modi's congratulatory call signifies a pivotal moment in the India-US partnership, which has seen enthusiastic cooperation during Trump's initial term.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to fortify the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the nations. The dialogues underscore an agenda that seeks cooperation across technology, defense, energy, and more, aimed at fostering global peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)