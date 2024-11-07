Left Menu

Hezbollah's Perspective on U.S. Presidential Influence

A Hezbollah representative expressed openness to initiatives aimed at ending the war in Lebanon. However, the group remains skeptical about expecting a ceasefire due to the change in the U.S. administration, following Donald Trump's election victory.

Updated: 07-11-2024 17:42 IST
In the wake of Donald Trump's election as U.S. President, Hezbollah has expressed measured expectations regarding American influence on a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi indicated on Thursday that while the organization welcomes any efforts to end conflict, it does not place hope in any specific U.S. administration.

The statement underscores Hezbollah's cautious approach to international political changes and their potential impact on regional stability.

