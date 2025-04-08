Left Menu

Krunal Pandya's Heroics Lead Bengaluru to Historic Victory at Wankhede

Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, praised Krunal Pandya's exceptional performance in the final over against Mumbai Indians. Krunal's three crucial wickets helped secure a tense 12-run victory, marking Bengaluru's first win at Wankhede Stadium in ten years. This match highlighted Bengaluru's strategic depth and resilience.

Updated: 08-04-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:59 IST
Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar lauded Krunal Pandya for his outstanding performance in the final over of a nail-biting victory over five-time Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians. Krunal's three wickets were pivotal in securing Bengaluru's historic 12-run win.

The match, held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, marked Bengaluru's first victory at the venue in a decade. With the game balanced on a knife-edge, 19 runs were needed by the hosts in the final over. However, Krunal's dismissal of Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar in the first two balls, followed by Naman Dhir, sealed Mumbai's fate.

Patidar's strategic leadership was complemented by his own performance, scoring 64 after Virat Kohli's 67, and by Krunal's resilience with the ball. Notably, Patidar appreciated the courage and conviction Krunal displayed under pressure, which was bolstered by the captain's confidence in his bowler's abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

