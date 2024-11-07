Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Visits a Recovering Prakash Ambedkar, Shows Solidarity

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visited Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar in Pune to inquire about his health post-angioplasty. Ambedkar's condition is stable. Other leaders, including RPI President Ramdas Athawale, also expressed concern. Meanwhile, VBA preps for Maharashtra elections under Rekha Thakur's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:05 IST
Ajit Pawar Visits a Recovering Prakash Ambedkar, Shows Solidarity
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar to enquire about his health (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid a visit to the residence of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar in Pune on Thursday, to check on his well-being following recent health issues. Ambedkar, who was hospitalized on October 31 due to chest pain, has since undergone an angioplasty and been discharged on November 3.

Pawar posted on X about the visit, describing it as a goodwill meeting, where he wished Ambedkar a speedy recovery and future active return to public life. The gesture of concern comes as part of a wave of reassurance from various political figures; Union Minister and RPI President Ramdas Athawale also enquired about Ambedkar's health status earlier in the week.

Amid these developments, the VBA continues its campaign efforts for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, scheduled on November 20. Rekha Tai Thakur, as state president, has taken charge of preparations alongside the Election Coordination Committee and other party units, ensuring continuity in leadership while Ambedkar recovers. The party plans to compete for multiple assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024