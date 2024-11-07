Ajit Pawar Visits a Recovering Prakash Ambedkar, Shows Solidarity

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid a visit to the residence of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar in Pune on Thursday, to check on his well-being following recent health issues. Ambedkar, who was hospitalized on October 31 due to chest pain, has since undergone an angioplasty and been discharged on November 3.

Pawar posted on X about the visit, describing it as a goodwill meeting, where he wished Ambedkar a speedy recovery and future active return to public life. The gesture of concern comes as part of a wave of reassurance from various political figures; Union Minister and RPI President Ramdas Athawale also enquired about Ambedkar's health status earlier in the week.

Amid these developments, the VBA continues its campaign efforts for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, scheduled on November 20. Rekha Tai Thakur, as state president, has taken charge of preparations alongside the Election Coordination Committee and other party units, ensuring continuity in leadership while Ambedkar recovers. The party plans to compete for multiple assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)