Ghana and Start-Up Join Forces for Low-Carbon Cooking Revolution

The Ghanaian government has partnered with an Indian start-up to produce and distribute one million low-carbon cooking stoves in line with the Paris Agreement. The initiative aims to reduce emissions and generate carbon credits, marking a significant step in Ghana's fight against climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:32 IST
The Ghanaian government has collaborated with a city-based start-up to produce and distribute one million efficient cooking stoves aiming for low carbon emissions. This initiative aligns with the Paris Agreement's environmental goals, with the distribution happening free of charge across Ghana.

The project is backed by Better Planet Footprints, whose CEO, Amit Gupta, noted that this agreement with Ghana's Ministry of Energy will guide the production and distribution process under Article 6 of the Paris climate accord. Using advanced technology, these stoves will burn traditional fuels yet emit less greenhouse gas.

This Rs 425-crore initiative aims for completion in five to seven years, expecting to slash CO2 emissions by 12.5 to 15 million tonnes and generate substantial carbon credits. Renewable Energy official Seth Mahu emphasized this collaboration as a catalyst for further Green Energy investments between Ghana and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

