Punjab Urban Schemes Reviewed: A Push for Progress

On November 7, at Punjab Bhavan, top officials and ministers, including Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, spearheaded a review of Punjab's urban schemes. The meeting, attended by key state ministers such as Hardip Singh Mundian and Ravjot Singh, spotlighted current and future urban development projects. Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab, Tejveer Singh, extended a warm welcome to the Union Minister.

Deliberations centered on the progress of urban sector projects aligned with flagship national schemes like AMRUT, Smart City, and PMAY(U). State officials showcased their efforts in key initiatives, underlining the achievements and pending tasks. The Union Minister urged acceleration of unfinished projects and remediation work on legacy dump sites, marking them as critical areas of focus.

Furthermore, the discussion urged the state to expedite the implementation of the e-Bus Sewa mission across eligible cities. The Union Minister advocated for a collaborative approach between the state and central governments, embodying cooperative federalism to ensure the effective delivery of these initiatives to the intended beneficiaries.

