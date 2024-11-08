Man Arrested for Threatening Salman Khan Claims No Regrets, Idolizes Lawrence Bishnoi
A man was arrested for issuing a death threat and demanding a ransom from Bollywood star Salman Khan. He declared he has no regrets and views gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as his idol. The accused aimed to fund a community temple and criticized Khan's past actions, further escalating tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, Mumbai Police have apprehended a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan who allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. Identified as Bhika Ram Bishnoi, the accused claimed affiliation with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police revealed on Wednesday.
Upon interrogation by the Worli police, Bishnoi expressed no remorse for his actions, citing his allegiance to the Bishnoi community as his motivation. He declared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as his idol, noting that the ransom demand intended to finance a temple for their community. The accused's admiration was evident as he frequently watched videos of the jailed gangster.
Authorities disclosed that this incident marked the second threatening message received by the Bollywood superstar this week, heightening security concerns. On October 18, an earlier message demanded a Rs 2 crore ransom, highlighting a persistent threat. The incident has been reported to the Worli Police, who are continuing their investigations into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cracking Down on Crime: Key Arrests Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Navi Mumbai Police's Major Drug Bust Uncovered
Salman Khan Faces New Threats: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Demands Rs 5 Crore
Actor Salman Khan gets another threat on Mumbai police helpline; message sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother: Official.
Death Threats Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Mumbai Police on High Alert