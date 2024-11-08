Man Arrested for Threatening Salman Khan Claims No Regrets, Idolizes Lawrence Bishnoi

In a startling development, Mumbai Police have apprehended a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan who allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. Identified as Bhika Ram Bishnoi, the accused claimed affiliation with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police revealed on Wednesday.

Upon interrogation by the Worli police, Bishnoi expressed no remorse for his actions, citing his allegiance to the Bishnoi community as his motivation. He declared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as his idol, noting that the ransom demand intended to finance a temple for their community. The accused's admiration was evident as he frequently watched videos of the jailed gangster.

Authorities disclosed that this incident marked the second threatening message received by the Bollywood superstar this week, heightening security concerns. On October 18, an earlier message demanded a Rs 2 crore ransom, highlighting a persistent threat. The incident has been reported to the Worli Police, who are continuing their investigations into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)