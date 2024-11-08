Supreme Court's Landmark Decision Sparks Debate on AMU's Minority Status

The Supreme Court of India, in a significant 4:3 verdict, has overturned its 1967 decision regarding the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), reigniting the debate over the institution's classification. This decision comes after years of legal battles and will now be reviewed by a regular three-judge bench.

Following the court's ruling, AMU Vice Chancellor, Naima Khatoon, announced plans to consult with legal experts to determine the next steps for the university. 'We honor the judgement,' she stated, emphasizing a measured approach to addressing the court's decision and securing AMU's foundational principles.

The response within the AMU community, including staff and faculty, has been largely positive, with figures like Professor Mohd. Aasim Siddiqui and Omar Saleem Peerzada expressing support for the ruling. As the university navigates its path forward, discussions will likely center around historical precedents and constitutional implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)