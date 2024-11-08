Best Agrolife Launches Groundbreaking Agrochemical Products

Agrochemical powerhouse Best Agrolife announced regulatory approval for two innovative crop protection products, enhancing its patented agricultural solutions portfolio.

The forthcoming launches include 'Shot Down,' a cutting-edge herbicide, and 'Bestman,' an advanced insecticide set to debut in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-25. 'Shot Down' combines Haloxyfop-R-methyl and Imazethapyr in a microemulsion for weed control in groundnut and soybean crops. Anticipated first-year revenue is Rs 70 crore, aiming to capture significant market value of Rs 2,000 crore.

'Bestman,' launching in early 2025, blends Fipronil, Abamectin, and Tolfenpyrad to manage pests in chilli crops, with similar revenue forecasts, targeting a Rs 3,000-crore pest management market for chilli, cotton, and vegetables. These introductions capitalize on the success of three earlier patented products this fiscal year.

