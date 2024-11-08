Vedanta Ltd Turns Profit Amidst Revenue Decline

Mining powerhouse Vedanta Ltd has reported a dramatic recovery in its financial performance for the September 2024 quarter, achieving a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,352 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the Rs 1,783 crore loss reported in the same period last year.

The company's total income recorded a slight dip, falling to Rs 38,934 crore from Rs 39,585 crore a year earlier, as per recent regulatory declarations. This decline did not hamper the company's ability to post a significant profit.

Vedanta Ltd, a division of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is recognized as one of the global front-runners in the natural resources domain, with expansive operations spanning several continents, including pivotal sectors like oil, gas, metals, power, and glass substrate.

