Vedanta Ltd Turns Profit Amidst Revenue Decline
Vedanta Ltd, leading in natural resources, reported a net profit of Rs 4,352 crore for the September 2024 quarter, reversing a loss of Rs 1,783 crore from the previous year. Despite the profit, the company's income decreased slightly to Rs 38,934 crore, compared to Rs 39,585 crore last year.
Mining powerhouse Vedanta Ltd has reported a dramatic recovery in its financial performance for the September 2024 quarter, achieving a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,352 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the Rs 1,783 crore loss reported in the same period last year.
The company's total income recorded a slight dip, falling to Rs 38,934 crore from Rs 39,585 crore a year earlier, as per recent regulatory declarations. This decline did not hamper the company's ability to post a significant profit.
Vedanta Ltd, a division of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is recognized as one of the global front-runners in the natural resources domain, with expansive operations spanning several continents, including pivotal sectors like oil, gas, metals, power, and glass substrate.
