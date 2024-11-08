Yasin Malik's Plea for Urgent Medical Care Amid Hunger Strike Sparks Court Notice

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice concerning a plea by Yasin Malik, a convicted Kashmiri separatist leader, who is urgently seeking medical treatment. Malik is currently imprisoned at Tihar Jail in Delhi and has been on a hunger strike since November 1, claiming the denial of his rights, including adequate medical care by the jail authorities.

Through his petition, Malik has requested the Delhi High Court to direct Tihar Jail Authority to produce records of his medical treatment. He is urging for the court's intervention to ensure he is referred for medical care at AIIMS or another suitable hospital either in New Delhi or Kashmir, to address his health issues comprehensively. Additionally, Malik seeks to be produced before the courts in the National Capital Territory whenever necessary.

The bench led by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta is set to consider this matter today. Earlier, Malik approached the Delhi High Court over inadequate treatment, citing cardiac and kidney problems. Although he was reportedly examined at AIIMS, the central government's counsel assured ongoing medical care. Meanwhile, a tribunal has upheld the ban on Malik's organization, the JKLF, due to alleged unlawful activities, emphasizing intolerance for secessionism.

(With inputs from agencies.)