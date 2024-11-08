Left Menu

Yasin Malik's Plea for Urgent Medical Care Amid Hunger Strike Sparks Court Notice

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on Yasin Malik's plea for urgent medical treatment. The Kashmiri separatist leader, jailed in Delhi, claims denial of healthcare and seeks court intervention. His petition highlights a hunger strike since November 1 and requests transfer to AIIMS for medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:28 IST
Yasin Malik's Plea for Urgent Medical Care Amid Hunger Strike Sparks Court Notice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice concerning a plea by Yasin Malik, a convicted Kashmiri separatist leader, who is urgently seeking medical treatment. Malik is currently imprisoned at Tihar Jail in Delhi and has been on a hunger strike since November 1, claiming the denial of his rights, including adequate medical care by the jail authorities.

Through his petition, Malik has requested the Delhi High Court to direct Tihar Jail Authority to produce records of his medical treatment. He is urging for the court's intervention to ensure he is referred for medical care at AIIMS or another suitable hospital either in New Delhi or Kashmir, to address his health issues comprehensively. Additionally, Malik seeks to be produced before the courts in the National Capital Territory whenever necessary.

The bench led by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta is set to consider this matter today. Earlier, Malik approached the Delhi High Court over inadequate treatment, citing cardiac and kidney problems. Although he was reportedly examined at AIIMS, the central government's counsel assured ongoing medical care. Meanwhile, a tribunal has upheld the ban on Malik's organization, the JKLF, due to alleged unlawful activities, emphasizing intolerance for secessionism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024