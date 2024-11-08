Left Menu

Power Finance Corp Reports Strong Profit Surge Amidst Growing Loan Assets

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported a nearly 9% rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, attributed to increased revenue. The company saw significant growth in profits, net worth, and a reduction in net NPAs. It declared an interim dividend, with notable foreign currency operations commencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:50 IST
Power Finance Corp Reports Strong Profit Surge Amidst Growing Loan Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has announced an impressive 9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, totaling Rs 7,214.90 crore. This rise is largely credited to a surge in revenue, as detailed in its recent BSE filing.

In comparison, the previous fiscal year's profit stood at Rs 6,628.17 crore. A robust 14% year-on-year growth was noted in the consolidated Profit After Tax for the first half of FY25, equating to Rs 14,397 crore. This was complemented by a 17% enhancement in its consolidated net worth and a significant 13% rise in its consolidated loan asset book.

PFC achieved a reduction in its consolidated Net NPA to a historic low of 0.80%, marking progress from the previous 0.98%. Director of Finance Sandeep Kumar highlighted this achievement, with Chairman Parminder Chopra touting the remarkable financial quarter backed by strong disbursements. An interim dividend was also announced, alongside innovative foreign currency lending operations from its PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd subsidiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024