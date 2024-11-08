Gujarat: India's Beacon of Development Under Modi's Vision

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he has established a benchmark for developmental achievements both nationally and globally, with a focus on a 'nation first' ethos. This statement was made during the National Executive Meet of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), held in Ahmedabad.

Under Modi's leadership, India is progressing towards becoming the world's third-largest economic powerhouse. Patel credited the past decade's initiatives for steering India toward self-sustained growth, mentioning a recent IMF report projecting India's growth rate at 7 percent, surpassing that of developed countries. He emphasized Gujarat's evolution into the growth engine of India, showcasing how visionary policies can transform a region.

Reflecting on 2001 when Modi assumed leadership in Gujarat amidst multiple challenges, including the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, Patel highlighted the state's successful transformation into a national development model. With improved connectivity and an expanded road network reaching remote villages, Gujarat has become a major hub for maritime trade, owing to its 1,600 km coastline.

The launch of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003 has placed the state on the global trade map, transforming it into a policy-centric region. With leading FDI inflows and the presence of 100 Fortune 500 companies, Gujarat has become an attractive investment destination. The state's GSDP and manufacturing sector have witnessed substantial growth since 2001, with significant advances in power generation capacity.

Patel commended FICCI's role in observing and assisting Gujarat's growth, expressing confidence in its capabilities to further contribute to creating a developed India by 2047. He noted ongoing investments in emerging sectors in alignment with Modi's vision, including the construction of new semiconductor plants and the largest solar and wind hybrid energy park in Kutch. In closing, Patel extended festive greetings, while FICCI President Anish Shah praised Gujarat's industrial contributions under Patel's leadership, noting its vital role in the nation's economy and industrial output.

(With inputs from agencies.)