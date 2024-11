CEC Criticizes Low Urban Voter Turnout Amid High Participation in Conflict Areas

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, on Friday, expressed significant concerns about the lackluster voter turnout witnessed in urban constituencies such as Colaba and Kalyan. He contrasted it sharply with regions affected by Naxalism, including Bastar and Gadchiroli, which observed impressive voter turnouts of 68% and 78%, respectively.

During a review meeting with Maharashtra election officials, CEC Kumar highlighted that constituencies in sensitive regions, like Jammu & Kashmir's Doda, Reasi, Poonch, and Rajouri, consistently reported voter turnouts exceeding 70%. Kishtwar district notably recorded a remarkable 100% turnout. The CEC questioned why cities like Pune, Thane, and Mumbai lag in encouraging voter participation.

Further, Kumar revealed a concerning voter apathy trend in upscale areas of Mumbai South, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, some seeing turnouts as low as 20%. In response, he directed officials to intensify efforts to engage urban voters via various channels, ensuring accessibility and a conducive voting environment.

He underscored the necessity for equitable conditions across political landscapes, cautioning against any biases and urging strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines. Kumar also called for vigilant monitoring against voter inducements and warned of severe actions against any election code violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)