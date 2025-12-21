Left Menu

BJP Secures Gadchiroli Despite Narrow Defeat in Ward 4

The BJP maintained its dominance in Gadchiroli's municipal council elections, despite a narrow loss to a Congress candidate in ward 4 by just one vote. Shrikant Deshmukh's victory over Sanjay Mandvagade was confirmed after a recount request was denied, leaving the BJP as the single largest party overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its firm control over the Gadchiroli municipal council elections, emerging as the predominant force amid high-stakes competition. A tight race in ward 4 saw Congress candidate Shrikant Deshmukh narrowly defeat his BJP opponent, Sanjay Mandvagade, by a mere vote.

Throughout a tense counting process, vote counts fluctuated dramatically, finally settling with Deshmukh securing 717 votes to Mandvagade's 716. Despite obstacles, the BJP managed to place its own candidate in the council president position, solidifying its overall victory in the election.

Following the announcement, the BJP sought a recount, only to have their plea dismissed by the Returning Officer. This verdict affirmed Deshmukh's win, even as the BJP continued to dominate the broader electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

