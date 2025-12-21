BJP Secures Gadchiroli Despite Narrow Defeat in Ward 4

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its firm control over the Gadchiroli municipal council elections, emerging as the predominant force amid high-stakes competition. A tight race in ward 4 saw Congress candidate Shrikant Deshmukh narrowly defeat his BJP opponent, Sanjay Mandvagade, by a mere vote.

Throughout a tense counting process, vote counts fluctuated dramatically, finally settling with Deshmukh securing 717 votes to Mandvagade's 716. Despite obstacles, the BJP managed to place its own candidate in the council president position, solidifying its overall victory in the election.

Following the announcement, the BJP sought a recount, only to have their plea dismissed by the Returning Officer. This verdict affirmed Deshmukh's win, even as the BJP continued to dominate the broader electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)