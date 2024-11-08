Left Menu

RBI Penalizes South Indian Bank: A Financial Governance Stand

The Reserve Bank of India imposed a Rs 59.20 lakh penalty on South Indian Bank for non-compliance with regulations on interest rates and customer service. An inspection highlighted failures, including not notifying customers of penal charges. RBI clarifies the penalty concerns compliance deficiencies, not transaction validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:20 IST
RBI Penalizes South Indian Bank: A Financial Governance Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India announced on Friday a substantial penalty of Rs 59.20 lakh on South Indian Bank. This action was due to the bank's non-compliance with specific RBI instructions on 'interest rate on deposits' and 'customer service in banks'.

This decision followed a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation, referencing the bank's financial position as of March 31, 2023. The inspection revealed several discrepancies, leading to the issuance of a notice to South Indian Bank Limited.

After evaluating the bank's response and oral submissions, RBI confirmed the allegations. The bank had imposed charges on customers for not maintaining a minimum balance, often without sufficient notification. Additionally, liens were marked against certain NRE savings deposit accounts. The RBI stressed the penalty addresses compliance shortcomings, rather than questioning any customer agreements or transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024