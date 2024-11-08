Boosting Agricultural Growth in Uttar Pradesh: A Roadmap to a Trillion-Dollar Economy
The Uttar Pradesh government is partnering with the Department of Economic Affairs and the World Bank on a Rs 3,903 crore project aimed at revitalizing agriculture. Key focuses include improving productivity, supporting high-value crop clusters, and launching a digital agriculture platform to aid farmers.
The Uttar Pradesh government, along with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and World Bank, is embarking on a Rs 3,903 crore initiative to bolster the state's agricultural and rural enterprise sectors.
The project, discussed in New Delhi, will focus on increasing productivity and connecting local farmers to high-value markets, aiming to catalyze a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.
With potential approval by the World Bank's board anticipated in December 2024, the scheme promises an ecosystem of support for eastern and Bundelkhand regions, alongside new export opportunities through Jewar airport.
