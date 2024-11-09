Nations Unite at COP29: The Global Climate Negotiation

The COP29 U.N. climate summit will see nearly 200 nations convene in Baku, Azerbaijan, starting November 11. The central challenge will be reaching a consensus amid a multitude of national interests and priorities.

China, as the largest carbon emitter, advocates that developed countries, notably the U.S., should lead climate action efforts. Meanwhile, the recent U.S. presidential election, bringing Donald Trump back to power in 2025, casts uncertainty on strong climate agreements.

The European Union and other developing nations call for ambitious climate finance targets. While the EU retains a leading role in climate funding, global factions such as BASIC and the African Group push for equitable emissions responsibilities, underscoring the summit's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)