Left Menu

Nations Unite at COP29: The Global Climate Negotiation

Nearly 200 nations will gather in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the U.N. climate summit, COP29, to discuss critical climate issues. Key players like China, the United States, and the European Union will negotiate strategies, with developing countries advocating for more climate financing and equitable responsibility distribution. The outcome remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 11:32 IST
Nations Unite at COP29: The Global Climate Negotiation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The COP29 U.N. climate summit will see nearly 200 nations convene in Baku, Azerbaijan, starting November 11. The central challenge will be reaching a consensus amid a multitude of national interests and priorities.

China, as the largest carbon emitter, advocates that developed countries, notably the U.S., should lead climate action efforts. Meanwhile, the recent U.S. presidential election, bringing Donald Trump back to power in 2025, casts uncertainty on strong climate agreements.

The European Union and other developing nations call for ambitious climate finance targets. While the EU retains a leading role in climate funding, global factions such as BASIC and the African Group push for equitable emissions responsibilities, underscoring the summit's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024