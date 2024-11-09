Erdogan's Strategic Saudi Visit: Discussing Critical Regional Issues

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan is slated for a crucial visit to Saudi Arabia, as revealed by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. The minister disclosed this information during a CNN Turk interview on Saturday.

Erdogan's visit is scheduled for Monday, where he will partake in a summit organized by the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) in Riyadh. This gathering is designed to deliberate on the pressing issue of Israeli offensives affecting the Palestinian territories.

The planned meetings underscore Turkey's active role in regional diplomacy, as Erdogan engages with fellow Islamic nations to address a significant conflict impacting the Middle East. This summit offers a platform for collaborative discussions aimed at fostering peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)