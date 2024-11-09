Left Menu

Erdogan's Strategic Saudi Visit: Discussing Critical Regional Issues

Turkey's President Erdogan is set to visit Saudi Arabia to attend the OIC summit in Riyadh. The main agenda of this summit is to address the ongoing Israeli offensives in Palestinian territories. The announcement was made by Turkey’s Energy Minister Bayraktar during an interview with CNN Turk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:32 IST
Erdogan's Strategic Saudi Visit: Discussing Critical Regional Issues
visit
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan is slated for a crucial visit to Saudi Arabia, as revealed by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. The minister disclosed this information during a CNN Turk interview on Saturday.

Erdogan's visit is scheduled for Monday, where he will partake in a summit organized by the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) in Riyadh. This gathering is designed to deliberate on the pressing issue of Israeli offensives affecting the Palestinian territories.

The planned meetings underscore Turkey's active role in regional diplomacy, as Erdogan engages with fellow Islamic nations to address a significant conflict impacting the Middle East. This summit offers a platform for collaborative discussions aimed at fostering peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024