Punjab Police Clash with Farmers' Union Amid Paddy Procurement Tensions

A Punjab Police team was attacked by members of a farmers' union in Raike Kalan village, Bathinda, during the ongoing paddy procurement process. The incident saw an Inspector and a Naib Tehsildar briefly held captive by the farmers, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harbans Singh Dhaliwal. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was injured and hospitalized following the attack.

DSP Dhaliwal reported that the farmers' union encircled the Inspector and Naib Tehsildar during paddy procurement, and when the police intervened, the union refused to release the officers. As police sought their release, a violent altercation ensued, resulting in injuries to one official, vandalism of police vehicles, and the subsequent release of the detained officers. An ASI was reportedly attacked with harmful intent using sticks, a kirpan, and a machete. Actions will be taken under the law, Dhaliwal confirmed.

This incident adds to the growing criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's handling of the paddy procurement process in Punjab. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, accusing it of politicizing the issue and rendering procurement ineffective. Chugh alleged that despite a central allocation of over Rs 41,000 crore, the state's machinery failed, causing a crisis for farmers. Protest actions occurred at 60 locations last month, attributed to delays in government market sales. Chief Minister Mann emphasized ongoing procurement efforts, urged better rates for dry harvests, and warned of potential planting delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)