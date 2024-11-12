Servotech Power Systems Secures Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh

Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) announced on Tuesday that it has been selected for a significant on-grid solar project by the Uttar Pradesh government. The venture, totaling 2 MW, was awarded by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), according to the company's statement.

SPSL is tasked with the comprehensive design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the 2 MW solar power units across the state. Additionally, the firm will provide warranty and maintenance services for a duration of five years.

These installations will be strategically placed at 67 different locations in Uttar Pradesh. Sarika Bhatia, Director at Servotech Power Systems Ltd, stated, 'By leveraging our expertise and innovative solutions, we aim to empower Uttar Pradesh with clean, reliable, and affordable solar energy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)