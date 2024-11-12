Countdown to Climate Justice: Voices from Baku

During the U.S. climate summit in Baku, global leaders convened to discuss the urgent threat of climate change. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a compelling message, demanding immediate financial commitments from wealthier nations to stave off climate-induced humanitarian crises.

Guterres emphasized, 'The sound you hear is the ticking clock. We are in the final countdown to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.' He painted a stark picture of inequality, noting that though richer nations primarily contribute to the problem, it is poorer countries that bear the brunt of its effects.

His address highlighted the absurdity of continued investment in fossil fuels, declaring, 'The clean energy revolution is here. No group, no business, and no government can stop it.' Guterres urged that the transition must be equitable and urgent, aiming to cap global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

