Kalpataru Projects Raises Funds with NCDs
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has successfully raised Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The debentures, each valued at Rs 1,00,000, will be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market Segment. KPIL operates in over 30 countries and has a presence in more than 70 countries globally.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) announced on Tuesday the successful raising of Rs 200 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs), a strategic financial move for the company.
In its exchange filing, KPIL detailed that the listing of these NCDs would take place on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Limited. This development marks a significant financial endeavor for the company, as it continues to expand its footprint globally.
With a presence in over 70 countries and active projects in more than 30, KPIL remains a key player on the international stage, leveraging this financial boost to foster further growth and reach.
