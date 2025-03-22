Suryakumar Yadav's Confidence Shines Amidst MI's Big Absences in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians' interim captain, Suryakumar Yadav, expressed strong confidence in his team's squad depth despite facing the challenge of missing key players Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in their upcoming IPL 2025 match.

Labelled as IPL's 'El Clasico,' Mumbai is set to enter Chepauk without Pandya, who faces a one-game suspension due to slow over-rate issues incurred during last season's game against Lucknow Super Giants, and Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury sustained in the fifth BGT Test in Sydney.

Yadav, acknowledging the difficulty in replacing such pivotal players, reassured that the team has competent players ready to step up. He also addressed his individual batting struggles this year but remains optimistic, highlighting his past IPL performance as evidence of his capabilities and focusing on consistent practice as paths to improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)