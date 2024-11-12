Minister Urges States to Join Examination Reform Efforts

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called on state governments to collaborate with the Centre in implementing crucial examination reforms suggested by the Radhakrishnan Committee. Speaking at an event on Tuesday, he emphasized the need for "zero-error entrance exams" and the goal of fortifying the National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the new entrance exam cycle commencing January 2025.

The Radhakrishnan Committee, formed after a recent leak of the NEET exam paper, recently submitted its findings to the Supreme Court. The report advocates for online and hybrid entrance exams to minimize errors. Pradhan has appealed to state education secretaries to adopt these measures, particularly as the next entrance exam series is set for January. He remarked that the Supreme Court has endorsed the committee's recommendations for revamping the NTA.

Pradhan urged state cooperation in achieving error-free exams, highlighting its importance for boosting student confidence. His comments followed his address at the National Workshop on Higher and Technical Education, where he underlined the significance of state teamwork in implementing these reforms. The Radhakrishnan Committee report, aimed at enhancing exam security and integrity, has proposed several measures, including a gradual shift to online exams, improving exam center selections, and augmenting NTA staffing to ensure robust exam processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)