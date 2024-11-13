Left Menu

RBI Names SBI, HDFC, ICICI as Key Systemic Banks

The Reserve Bank of India has designated State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs). This means these banks must maintain higher Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. The new D-SIB surcharge will be applied as per bank classification post-March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:37 IST
RBI Names SBI, HDFC, ICICI as Key Systemic Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed the status of State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), which mandates them to hold additional capital buffers to hedge against financial instability.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, highlights SBI's requirement to keep its CET1 buffers at an additional 0.80 percent, placing it in bucket 4. HDFC Bank, classified under bucket 2, needs to maintain an extra 0.40 percent CET1 as the largest private lender continues its crucial role in the sector.

The Central Bank listed ICICI Bank in bucket 1, obliging it to maintain an additional CET1 of 0.20 percent. These classifications align with RBI's framework, first introduced in 2014 as a safeguard for systemic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024