BlueGreen Ventures Unveils $75 Million Fund for Startup Innovation

Venture Capital firm BlueGreen Ventures has unveiled a new $75 million fund targeting early-stage startups. Announced on Wednesday, the fund seeks to channel investments into sectors such as climate solutions, fintech innovations, and consumer-focused businesses reflective of post-pandemic shifts.

Established by former Orios Venture Partners managing partners Rajeev Suri and Anup Jain, the fund received approval from SEBI last month. Suri and Jain aim to achieve the fund's first closure by next year and emphasize their commitment to forging success stories alongside startup founders.

Supported by a network including Fortune 500 executives, government entities, and fellow venture capitalists, BlueGreen Ventures is poised to lead investment rounds with check sizes ranging from Rs 7 crore to Rs 12 crore. Additionally, the company plans selective support for mature companies nearing IPO readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)