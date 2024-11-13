Left Menu

BlueGreen Ventures Unveils $75 Million Fund for Startup Innovation

BlueGreen Ventures has announced the launch of a $75 million fund aimed at investing in early-stage startups. Founded by Rajeev Suri and Anup Jain, the fund is backed by global executives and successful Indian entrepreneurs. The focus will be on sectors like climate, fintech, and consumer-driven businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Venture Capital firm BlueGreen Ventures has unveiled a new $75 million fund targeting early-stage startups. Announced on Wednesday, the fund seeks to channel investments into sectors such as climate solutions, fintech innovations, and consumer-focused businesses reflective of post-pandemic shifts.

Established by former Orios Venture Partners managing partners Rajeev Suri and Anup Jain, the fund received approval from SEBI last month. Suri and Jain aim to achieve the fund's first closure by next year and emphasize their commitment to forging success stories alongside startup founders.

Supported by a network including Fortune 500 executives, government entities, and fellow venture capitalists, BlueGreen Ventures is poised to lead investment rounds with check sizes ranging from Rs 7 crore to Rs 12 crore. Additionally, the company plans selective support for mature companies nearing IPO readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024