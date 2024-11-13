French Farmers Rally Against EU-Mercosur Trade Pact
Farmers across Europe are mobilizing against the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement. They argue that increased South American imports threaten local agriculture. Led by France's FNSEA, protests will coincide with the G20 summit in Brazil. The French agriculture minister criticized the deal's impact on domestic producers.
Farmers across Europe are gearing up for protests starting Monday in opposition to the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement. These farmers argue that a potential increase in imports from South America poses a significant threat to European agriculture. On Wednesday, Arnaud Rousseau, head of France's largest farm lobby, FNSEA, emphasized the gravity of the situation.
Speaking on France Inter radio, Rousseau stated, "This trade agreement, which connects South American states to Europe, risks having dramatic consequences for agriculture." The planned protests intend to amplify the concerns at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, a move aimed at garnering support from across European nations.
Protests are expected to be less disruptive than those last year, as French farmers do not plan to block roads. Instead, they aim to communicate pride in their role as local food producers. Meanwhile, French agriculture minister Annie Genevard criticized the deal, highlighting the adverse effects of potential competition from increased beef, sugar, and poultry imports on domestic producers.
