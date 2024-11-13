Left Menu

French Farmers Rally Against EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

Farmers across Europe are mobilizing against the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement. They argue that increased South American imports threaten local agriculture. Led by France's FNSEA, protests will coincide with the G20 summit in Brazil. The French agriculture minister criticized the deal's impact on domestic producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:32 IST
French Farmers Rally Against EU-Mercosur Trade Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Farmers across Europe are gearing up for protests starting Monday in opposition to the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement. These farmers argue that a potential increase in imports from South America poses a significant threat to European agriculture. On Wednesday, Arnaud Rousseau, head of France's largest farm lobby, FNSEA, emphasized the gravity of the situation.

Speaking on France Inter radio, Rousseau stated, "This trade agreement, which connects South American states to Europe, risks having dramatic consequences for agriculture." The planned protests intend to amplify the concerns at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, a move aimed at garnering support from across European nations.

Protests are expected to be less disruptive than those last year, as French farmers do not plan to block roads. Instead, they aim to communicate pride in their role as local food producers. Meanwhile, French agriculture minister Annie Genevard criticized the deal, highlighting the adverse effects of potential competition from increased beef, sugar, and poultry imports on domestic producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024