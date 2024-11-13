Delhi's Smog Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action

Amid a worsening air quality crisis in Delhi, environmentalist Vimlendhu Jha has issued a stark warning over the escalating pollution levels. Speaking to ANI, Jha described the situation as 'very, very alarming,' cautioning that with a drop in temperatures, air quality could deteriorate to 'severe' for weeks.

Jha noted the Air Quality Index in Delhi NCR has hovered around a 'very poor' 390 for 15 days, with some hotspots reaching 400. He cited meteorological predictions of potential rain as a possible but temporary reprieve, while highlighting the impact of smoke from Punjab and Haryana farm fires intensified by winter conditions.

Emphasizing vehicle emissions contribute nearly 50 percent of Delhi's pollution, Jha called for urgent government intervention, advocating for proactive measures by the Commission for Air Quality Management. As smog continues to shroud the city, residents report visibility issues and health symptoms, underscoring the need for immediate air quality governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)