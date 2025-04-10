Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Leap into Semiconductor Future: India’s First GaN Plant

Chhattisgarh launches India’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor unit, aiming to become a tech powerhouse. With a Rs 1,143 crore investment in Nava Raipur, the facility intends to produce 10 billion chips by 2030, supporting 5G, 6G, and advance electronics, boosting 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' visions.

Updated: 10-04-2025 18:47 IST
Chhattisgarh's Leap into Semiconductor Future: India’s First GaN Plant
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is set to lay the foundation stone for India's pioneering Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor manufacturing unit in Nava Raipur on April 11.

Officials announced the Rs 1,143 crore investment would position Chhattisgarh at the global forefront of the semiconductor industry. The factory's chips will not only power everyday devices but also drive the future, supporting next-gen 5G and 6G networks, high-performance laptops, defense technologies, data analytics, and advanced power electronics.

Developed by Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics, the cutting-edge facility targets an ambitious annual production of 10 billion chips by 2030. This establishment is a significant step towards reducing India's semiconductor import dependency, cementing its stature as a global tech leader. Rajat Kumar of the Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industry Department emphasized the state's transformation into a tech innovation hub through collaboration. Chief Minister Sai hailed it as a historic milestone aligning with India's forward-thinking 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

