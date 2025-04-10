New Delhi Bar Association Vows Unyielding Judicial Process in Rana's Trial

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has pledged unwavering support for "uninterrupted judicial proceedings" as the trial of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, is set to commence at Patiala House Court following his extradition to India.

NDBA President Nagender Kumar, alongside Honorary Secretary Tarun Rana, reinforced the commitment in an official statement attended by key figures such as Joint Secretary Advocate Ankur Tyagi and Treasurer Advocate Astha Gupta. The association underscored its determination to uphold justice, emphasizing the fair and transparent administration of legal principles.

The trial takes place under intensified security, following the exhaustion of all legal avenues by the US Supreme Court, which denied Rana's plea against extradition. Tahawwur Rana, convicted in the US for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba, faces trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that resulted in over 160 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)