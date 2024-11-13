Call for Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza

In a press briefing on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the urgent need for prolonged humanitarian pauses in Gaza, aimed at ensuring that vital aid reaches the civilians affected by ongoing hostilities.

Blinken's remarks underscore America's active role in mediating conflict areas and reaffirming its dedication to humanitarian intervention.

These proposed pauses intend to provide much-needed relief to the citizens caught in the crossfire, highlighting the U.S. diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region and address human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)