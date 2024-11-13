Left Menu

Call for Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken advocates for extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza to allow essential aid to reach those in need, emphasizing America's commitment to facilitating assistance during ongoing conflicts.

Updated: 13-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:32 IST
Antony Blinken Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a press briefing on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the urgent need for prolonged humanitarian pauses in Gaza, aimed at ensuring that vital aid reaches the civilians affected by ongoing hostilities.

Blinken's remarks underscore America's active role in mediating conflict areas and reaffirming its dedication to humanitarian intervention.

These proposed pauses intend to provide much-needed relief to the citizens caught in the crossfire, highlighting the U.S. diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region and address human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

