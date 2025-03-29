India's ambassador in Myanmar currently in Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate relief efforts: MEA on Operation Brahma.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
India's ambassador in Myanmar currently in Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate relief efforts: MEA on Operation Brahma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Fallout: U.S. Declares Ambassador Persona Non Grata Amid Tensions
Diplomatic Drama: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador Amid Strained Ties
Diplomatic Fallout: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador
Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador Over Controversial Comments
Diplomatic Fallout: South African Ambassador Expelled from US