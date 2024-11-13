Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Presses for Hydro-Power Reforms Amid Delhi Visit

During his visit to Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Abdullah discussed Jammu and Kashmir's hydel power potential impacted by the Indus Water Treaty. He advocated for compensation from the Central Government to boost the region's energy capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:46 IST
Omar Abdullah Presses for Hydro-Power Reforms Amid Delhi Visit
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

During an official visit to Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday. A picture capturing the exchange of greetings between the two leaders was shared by the vice-president's office on its official X handle.

In their meeting, which extended beyond 30 minutes, Abdullah and Dhankhar discussed a range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah, who arrived in Delhi on Monday evening, is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On Tuesday, Abdullah took part in a conference with state and Union territory power ministers, where he addressed the constraints imposed by the Indus Water Treaty on harnessing Jammu and Kashmir's hydel power potential. He argued for the necessity of special compensation from the Central Government to unlock the region's untapped hydro-energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024