Omar Abdullah Presses for Hydro-Power Reforms Amid Delhi Visit

During an official visit to Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday. A picture capturing the exchange of greetings between the two leaders was shared by the vice-president's office on its official X handle.

In their meeting, which extended beyond 30 minutes, Abdullah and Dhankhar discussed a range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah, who arrived in Delhi on Monday evening, is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On Tuesday, Abdullah took part in a conference with state and Union territory power ministers, where he addressed the constraints imposed by the Indus Water Treaty on harnessing Jammu and Kashmir's hydel power potential. He argued for the necessity of special compensation from the Central Government to unlock the region's untapped hydro-energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)