BSF and Authorities Uproot Cannabis Cultivation and Apprehend Intruders in Tripura
The Border Security Force, along with Tripura Police and forest officials, destroyed acres of illegal cannabis in Gilamura, Tripura, uprooting around 65,000 plants. Concurrently, the BSF also detained five Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal entry into India, highlighting its dedication to combating cross-border smuggling.
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with Tripura Police and forest officials, eradicated approximately 65,000 mature cannabis plants spanning 10 hectares in Gilamura village, Sepahijela district. The operation was initiated following precise intelligence about illicit ganja cultivation in the forested area.
Efforts to maintain a drug-free environment in the region have been ongoing, with BSF playing a pivotal role in coordination with other agencies. Recently, on November 3, a successful operation led to the apprehension of five Bangladeshi nationals from distinct locations in Tripura, as highlighted in a press release.
Acting on accurate information received at around 2.30 pm on Saturday, BSF troops stationed at Border Out Post Kamla Sagar in Sepahijela district intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals attempting unauthorized entry into India via the Indo-Bangladesh Barrier Fence. Three individuals were identified from Gopalganj district in Bangladesh, while the facilitator, also Bangladeshi, hails from Kasba.
In a related incident, BSF forces at Border Out Post Samrupara in Unakoti district detained another Bangladeshi national from Netrakona district, underscoring the continued vigilance in border security measures. (ANI)
