Blaze Erupts in Delhi Factory, Seven Fire Tenders Deployed
A fire erupted at a factory in Vikas Nagar near Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on Wednesday. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched seven fire tenders to control the blaze. Operations to extinguish the fire are ongoing, with more information pending.
A fire broke out at a factory in the Vikas Nagar area near Uttam Nagar in the national capital on Wednesday, according to fire officials. The incident prompted a rapid response from the Delhi Fire Service, which dispatched seven fire tenders to the scene in an effort to control the blaze.
As smoke billowed from the industrial facility, emergency crews battled the fire throughout the afternoon. Firefighters were seen deploying water hoses and coordinating efforts to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures.
The operation was still underway at the time of reporting, and authorities have yet to provide further details on the cause of the fire or any potential casualties. Updates are anticipated as officials continue their investigation. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
