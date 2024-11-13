European Farmers Rally Against EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

In a significant display of dissent, European farmers gathered in Brussels on Wednesday to express their opposition to the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement with South America. French farmers, voicing similar concerns, announced plans to stage their own protests next week.

The agreement, championed by Brazil and supported by Germany, aims to finalize open market terms by the month's end. However, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has urged EU members to oppose the deal, arguing it would disadvantage European agriculture.

Farmers argue that the proposed imports from Brazil, Argentina, and other South American countries would sideline EU's stringent regulations and threaten livelihoods within the EU agricultural sector, potentially impacting both the environment and social standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)