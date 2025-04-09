Left Menu

India and US Move to Forge Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Trump's Tariff Policies

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced India plans to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement with the US following President Trump's imposing reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports. With Trump's sweeping tariffs sparking global economic concerns, India seeks an understanding with the US by fall for a new trade pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to President Donald Trump's imposition of a 26 percent tariff on Indian imports, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced India's strategy to secure a bilateral trade deal with the United States. This comes in light of significant global trade disruptions and the looming threat of a global economic recession.

Jaishankar stated that India is actively engaging with the Trump administration to firm up a trade agreement by fall. He emphasized India's unique position as one of the few countries to reach an understanding with the US following Trump's reelection, viewing it as an opportunity to stabilize economic relations.

Amid ongoing negotiations, Jaishankar expressed optimism about potential free trade agreements with Europe and reaffirmed India's long-standing aim to finalize these trade pacts despite challenges. Recent discussions with the US have intensified, reflecting India's strategic priority to boost exports, particularly to Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

