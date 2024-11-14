Tillu Tajpuria Gang Shooter Arrested After Police Encounter in Delhi

In a significant development, Delhi Police announced the arrest of a Tillu Tajpuria gang shooter following an intense encounter in Rohini. The confrontation occurred on Wednesday night, highlighting the escalating gang violence in the capital.

Authorities report the arrested individual is linked to the recent Mundka murder, where gunmen fatally shot a man in Delhi's outer region. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further details regarding the case and any gang affiliations.

The November 10 Mundka murder case involved a 22-year-old victim named Amit, who was attacked by unidentified gunmen on motorbikes, firing six shots before escaping. Amit, currently out on bail for a previous robbery, is under scrutiny for potential ties to criminal gangs, police disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)