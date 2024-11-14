Left Menu

Tillu Tajpuria Gang Shooter Arrested After Police Encounter in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang post a shootout in Rohini. The shooter is implicated in the recent Mundka murder case. The Mundka victim was targeted by motorbike assailants and was previously involved in a robbery case. Investigation into his gang associations is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:03 IST
Tillu Tajpuria Gang Shooter Arrested After Police Encounter in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Police announced the arrest of a Tillu Tajpuria gang shooter following an intense encounter in Rohini. The confrontation occurred on Wednesday night, highlighting the escalating gang violence in the capital.

Authorities report the arrested individual is linked to the recent Mundka murder, where gunmen fatally shot a man in Delhi's outer region. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further details regarding the case and any gang affiliations.

The November 10 Mundka murder case involved a 22-year-old victim named Amit, who was attacked by unidentified gunmen on motorbikes, firing six shots before escaping. Amit, currently out on bail for a previous robbery, is under scrutiny for potential ties to criminal gangs, police disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024