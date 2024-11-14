Left Menu

Protests Intensify Over UPPSC Exam Shift Demands

Protesters in Uttar Pradesh demand single-shift UPPSC exams. The four-day protest has led to police action as demonstrators call for fairness. Political tensions rise with criticism from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Authorities urged to resolve the issue swiftly to prevent further unrest.

Updated: 14-11-2024 10:22 IST
UPPSC aspirants protest enters fourth day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, aspirants demanding the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams be held in a single shift continued their protests for a fourth consecutive day outside the commission's office in Prayagraj. Demonstrators were seen vocalizing their demands outside the commission office.

Security has been bolstered at the protest site by Uttar Pradesh police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The demonstrators argue that holding the PCS and RO/ARO exams in a single shift would render the process fairer and more manageable. This demand harkens back to previous practices they wish to see reinstated.

Previously, on Wednesday, the police logged a First Information Report (FIR) against 12 individuals concerning vandalism during the protest. Officials stated that some protesters had broken barriers and damaged coaching boards, prompting the FIR filing against a dozen individuals.

Despite unfruitful discussions with authorities, the protestors remain steadfast, calling for reinforcements to gather in greater numbers. Equipped with supplies like biscuits, they pledged to continue their peaceful demonstrations until their concerns are redressed. The protest has sparked a political dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government, framing the protest as "yogi vs. competitor students" and questioned government actions that might target student accommodations. In his critique on social media, Yadav warned that the student uprising could spell trouble for the BJP, condemning its focus on communal politics over pressing employment issues.

In response, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya called for a peaceful solution. He highlighted the state government's efforts under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership to establish a fair recruitment system by tackling recruitment malpractices. Maurya urged officials to heed the students' demands to ensure their concerns are addressed promptly, preventing disruptions to their preparation time.

