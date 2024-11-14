Delhi's Pollution Crisis: AAP Under Fire from BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over escalating air pollution levels in Delhi. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleges that AAP's governance has plunged Delhi's air quality below that of Lahore, indicating a public health crisis where wearing masks outdoors has become essential.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) figures released by the Central Pollution Control Board for Thursday paint a grim picture, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 470, Ashok Vihar at 469, ITO at 417, and Rohini 451. Even at iconic sites such as Kartavya Path, the dense smog hinders visibility, with an AQI soaring to 474, stirring criticism from Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva against AAP's alleged inefficiencies.

Highlighting the hazardous PM 2.5 levels, exacerbated by dust and vehicular emissions, Sachdeva calls for urgent policy intervention, including the suspension of school operations and public advisories to avoid outdoor activities. As health concerns mount, impacts on daily life, including respiratory issues and restricted outdoor activities, are increasingly felt by residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)