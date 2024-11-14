BJP Leader Faces Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Threat in Lucknow

An FIR has been lodged against Rajkumar Singh and an unidentified person following an alleged extortion attempt targeting a BJP leader in Lucknow. The suspect reportedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from Premshankar Tiwari, a local BJP representative, threatening his father, Gopinath Tiwari, in multiple phone calls regarding a property dispute, according to authorities at the Thakurganj Police Station.

Premshankar Tiwari's complaint details threats to his father's life, with Singh using abusive language and naming another individual, Ankit Dubey, as part of the intimidation. The demands included vacating their land or paying the ransom, underscoring the seriousness of the threats.

Authorities have noted that Singh has a history of extortion, murder, double murder, and fraud cases in Prayagraj. On November 11, a man allegedly appeared at Tiwari's residence with similar demands. The police have filed charges under Sections 353, 351(4), and 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, with investigations underway to identify and apprehend the second suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)