CBSE Denies Syllabus Cut Rumors for 2025 Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has publicly dismissed recent claims regarding a 15% reduction in the syllabus for the 2025 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. According to the Board, no such policy decision has been implemented, countering earlier reports that cited statements made by regional officer Vikas Kumar Agrawal at the 'Bridging the Gap' summit in Indore.

In an official statement, the CBSE emphasized that it has not released any notification or enacted changes to its evaluation system or examination policies. It stressed that any updates or policy decisions are communicated exclusively through the Board's official website or certified channels.

The Board reiterated that such reports are unfounded and no official modifications have been announced. To ensure public trust, CBSE urged stakeholders to rely only on information disseminated through its sanctioned outlets.

