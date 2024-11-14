Left Menu

Global Stocks Slide Amid Inflation Woes and Economic Data Signals

Global stock markets saw a downturn for a third consecutive session amidst mixed signals from U.S. economic data that suggest a stable labor market yet highlight potential challenges in managing inflation. Unexpectedly low unemployment claims and rising producer prices indicate possible inflationary pressures under Trump's economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:20 IST
Global stock markets faced a downturn for the third straight session on Thursday, as recent U.S. economic data depicted a steady labor market while highlighting challenges in controlling inflation. The Labor Department reported a decline in initial unemployment claims, coming in below economists' expectations at 217,000 for the last week.

Inflation concerns mounted with the producer price index's 0.2% rise in October, reflecting potential cost hikes similar to consumer price trends driven by increased housing expenses. In tandem, stocks experienced volatility following the U.S. presidential election's initial rally and expectations around upcoming Federal Reserve comments.

Investor interest is now skewed towards assets that could benefit from President-elect Trump's policies, despite apprehensions over inflation and trade impacts. Bond yield changes and a strengthening U.S. dollar further underline market uncertainties, as Wall Street assesses potential fiscal policies post-election.

