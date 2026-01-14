Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Economic Focus

Euro zone government bond yields dipped on Wednesday as investors prioritized economic fundamentals over concerns about Federal Reserve independence and geopolitics. The move came after a reading on U.S. inflation for December aligned with expectations, following a significant decline last week due to weak economic data.

With U.S. retail sales and producer price data on the horizon, Germany's 10-year yields—the euro zone's benchmark—fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.80%. Previously, they experienced a 7.3 basis point drop last week, marking the steepest fall since late March, as Germany struck a political deal to increase infrastructure and defense spending.

Meanwhile, attention shifted to political risks in France as Marine Le Pen's appeal opened on Tuesday. Citi analysts highlighted a tense backdrop as the French 10-year bond yields dropped slightly, and the yield gap relative to Bunds remains a point of focus amidst concerns about France's fiscal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)